Stassi (hip) is no longer listed in the starting lineup for Sunday's split-squad game versus the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Stassi was initially set to bat second as the designated hitter but isn't included in the updated lineup, though he's still listed as an available bench player on the lineup card. There's been no reports of a setback as he continues to recover from offseason hip surgery, so the reason for the lineup change remains unclear.