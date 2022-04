Stassi went 1-for-1 with three walks and scored twice in a 6-2 win over Miami on Monday.

Stassi helped ignite the Angels' offense by getting on base in each of his four plate appearances. The backstop entered the contest having gone 1-for-6 on the season but boosted his OBP to .500 with the patient performance Monday. Stassi has started behind the plate in three of the team's first five contests to begin the campaign.