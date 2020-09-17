site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-max-stassi-receives-breather-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Max Stassi: Receives breather Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stassi is out of the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Stassi started the past four games and receives the day off after going 5-for-14 with one homer, one double, three RBI and three walks. Anthony Bemboom takes over behind the plate for the Halos.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read