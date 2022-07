Stassi went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBI, a run and a strikeout during Sunday's 9-1 win over Atlanta.

Stassi sat out Saturday's matchup against Atlanta, but he returned to the lineup Sunday and helped propel the Angels to the blowout win during the series finale. The 31-year-old has four extra-base hits over his last nine games, hitting .281 with a homer, a triple, two doubles, seven runs and five RBI during that time.