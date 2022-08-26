site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
Stassi will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Blue Jays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Stassi is stuck in a 1-for-35 slump over his last five games. Kurt Suzuki started behind the plate Thursday, but it's Matt Thaiss who will get the nod this time around.
