Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters Tuesday that Stassi (hip) remains without a timetable, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Stassi has missed the entirety of the 2023 season while dealing with his hip injury, and while the backstop has made some progress, he isn't ready for advanced baseball activities or a rehab assignment. When healthy Stassi has a chance to get reps for the Angels behind the plate -- particularly with Logan O'Hoppe (shoulder) out for at least the next four months -- but it's likely we won't see him until the middle of May at the earliest.