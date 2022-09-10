site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-max-stassi-removed-for-precautionary-reasons | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Max Stassi: Removed for precautionary reasons
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Staassi was removed from Friday's game against the Astros for precautionary reasons.
It's unclear exactly what type of injury Stassi is dealing with, but he was unable to go a full nine innings . His status will be updated when more information is available.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read