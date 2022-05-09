site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Resting Monday
RotoWire Staff
Stassi will sit Monday against the Rays, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Stassi sits after starting five of the last six games, something he didn't do at any point in April. Chad Wallach will take over behind the plate.
