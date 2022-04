Stassi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stassi is receiving some routine maintenance after he went a combined 1-for-10 with a walk and a run scored while starting each of the past three games at catcher. Kurt Suzuki will replace Stassi at catcher in the series finale, forming a battery with southpaw starter Jose Suarez.