site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-max-stassi-resting-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Max Stassi: Resting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stassi is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Stassi sat during Friday's game before going 2-for-5 with a homer as Saturday's starter. He'll retreat to the bench in favor of Kurt Suzuki on Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read