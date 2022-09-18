site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Rests after three straight starts
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Stassi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Stassi will take a seat after he caught each of the Halos' last three games while going 0-for-10 with five strikeouts in those contests. Matt Thaiss will spell Stassi behind the plate Sunday.
