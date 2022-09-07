site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Riding pine Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stassi isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Stassi started the last two games and went 1-for-6 with an RBI. Matt Thaiss will take over behind the dish and bat eighth Wednesday.
