Stassi saw a specialist Friday to address his sore oblique, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stassi has been out since Sept. 3 while nursing a sore oblique. Although he recently indicated that he is feeling better, the decision to consult a specialist suggests that the 28-year-old is not close to a return. With the regular season rapidly coming to an end, there is a strong chance that Stassi will not play again in 2019.

