Angels' Max Stassi: Sent to Angels
Stassi was sent from the Astros to the Angels in exchange for Rainier Rivas and Raider Uceta on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Stassi became expendable when the Astros picked up Martin Maldonado in a trade from the Cubs earlier in the day. He'll back up Jonathan Lucroy in Los Angeles, a role that suits him well, as he owns a playable but unexciting .218/.298/.354 slash line over parts of seven seasons in the big leagues.
