Stassi (hip) signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with Los Angeles on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Stassi and the Angels will avoid arbitration by settling on a one-year deal. It remains unclear if he'll be ready for Opening Day after undergoing hip surgery in September, likely giving Jason Castro and Anthony Bemboom a leg up on the competition.

