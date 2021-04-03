site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Sits for first time
RotoWire Staff
Stassi will sit Saturday against the White Sox.
Stassi started behind the plate in both of the first two games of the season, going 2-for-6 with a homer. Kurt Suzuki will make his season debut Saturday.
