Angels' Max Stassi: Sitting out Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Stassi is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Stassi will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with four strikeouts while starting the last two contests. Kurt Suzuki will replace him behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale.
