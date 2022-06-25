site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Sitting Saturday
Stassi isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Stassi drew starts in the last three matchups and went 2-for-12 with an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Kurt Suzuki is starting behind the plate and batting seventh Saturday.
