Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Anthony Bemboom will take over behind the plate as Stassi sits for the Angels' final game of 2020. Stassi had a great showing, offensively, in 105 plate appearances around a knee injury and projects to open 2021 as the primary catcher barring any offseason additions.