Angels' Max Stassi: Sitting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stassi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Stassi is 2-for-48 over his past 13 contests and will take a seat Sunday for the second time in the Angels' last three games. Chad Wallach will step in behind the plate and bat eighth.
