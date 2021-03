Stassi (hip) is expected to see his first spring action behind the plate early next week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

While Stassi has yet to play the field this spring, he has logged two at-bats as DH, striking out each time. The 29-year-old underwent hip surgery last October and was not guaranteed to be ready for the start of the 2021 campaign, but it now appears that he has a good chance of being behind the plate for the Angels on Opening Day.