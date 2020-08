Stassi went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's win over Seattle.

Stassi plated the Angels' fourth run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and provided a pair of insurance runs with a homer to left field in the eighth. The long ball was the fourth of the season for Stassi, tied for first among major-league catchers. The 29-year-old is already halfway to his career-high total of eight homers established in 2018.