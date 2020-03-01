Play

Stassi (hip) is batting second as the designated hitter in Sunday's split-squad game against the Rockies.

It's not the first time this spring the 28-year-old is seeing game action as a DH, though he previously came off the bench. It's unclear when Stassi is expected to work behind the plate in games, but he appears to progressing well from offseason hip surgery and should be ready for Opening Day.

