Stassi (hip) is starting behind the plate and batting sixth in Friday's Cactus League game versus the Royals.

The 28-year-old has previously served as a designated hitter in spring games, but his return to game action indicates he's been fully cleared from offseason hip surgery. Stassi is expected to compete with Anthony Bemboom for the backup catching job in spring training.

