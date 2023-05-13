Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters Saturday that Stassi (personal/hip) remains without a timetable, but he has resumed participating in baseball activities and working out, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Stassi has been out for the entirety of the 2023 season due to both a family issue as well as a hip injury that occurred just before Opening Day. The backstop has a chance to earn significant playing time when he does return to the Angels with several of their catchers dealing with injuries, but he may not return to Los Angeles until deeper into the summer.