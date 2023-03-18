Stassi appears set to win the starting catcher job for the Angels despite hitting just .231 with a .616 OPS in 13 at-bats this spring, MLB.com reports.

Stassi looks set to begin the season as the starter with Matt Thaiss and Logan O'Hoppe battling for the backup role, though Stassi could split time or platoon with Thaiss. While Stassi may begin the season as the starter, it seems just a matter of time before O'Hoppe takes over as the starter, however. O'Hoppe had a breakout season last year by hitting .283 with 26 home runs and a .960 OPS at Double-A which earned him a 14-game late-season callup with the Angels..