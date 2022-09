Stassi (undisclosed) went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and three strikeouts in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

Stassi didn't miss any additional time after leaving Friday's game for precautionary reasons. He's now 1-for-13 with four walks, five strikeouts, one RBI and two runs scored through five games in September. With Kurt Suzuki (bereavement) available again and Matt Thaiss still on the roster, playing time behind the dish for the Angels is likely to remain as a three-way timeshare.