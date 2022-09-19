Stassi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After a recent string of three consecutive starts behind the dish, Stassi will sit for the second straight game while Matt Thaiss handles catching duties. Stassi still looks to be Option 1A for the Angels, but his major downturn in performance in 2022 could result in Thaiss becoming part of a timeshare at the position. After posting a .752 OPS last season, the 31-year-old Stassi is slashing .179/.267/.297 over his 352 plate appearances in 2022.