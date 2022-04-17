site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-max-stassi-takes-seat-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Max Stassi: Takes seat Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Texas, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Stassi will head to the bench for the second time in the past three games. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate in his place during Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read