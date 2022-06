Stassi is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After starting behind the plate in three of the Angels' last four games, Stassi will get a rest day while Kurt Suzuki takes over catching duties. Stassi closed out May with a .256/.333/.419 slash line to go with two home runs, seven runs and five RBI, but he was limited to just 12 games on the month due to a stint on the COVID-19-related injured list.