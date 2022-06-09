site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: Takes seat Wednesday
Stassi is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Stassi is 1-for-7 with a double, a walk and an RBI through the first two games of the series and will received Wednesday off. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the dish and bat eighth.
