Stassi went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored twice in a victory over Houston on Sunday.

Stassi was activated from the injured list Sunday and immediately slotted into the sixth spot in the batting order. He produced a pair of singles and crossed the plate twice to help the Halos to their fifth straight win. With Jason Castro now in San Diego, Stassi figures to get the bulk of playing time at backstop over the final month of the season. He's enjoying a productive year, slashing .271/.357/.878 with four home runs in 56 plate appearances.