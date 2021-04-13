site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Max Stassi: To IL with sprained thumb
RotoWire Staff
Stassi was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left thumb sprain.
X-rays on his thumb came back negative Monday, but Tuesday's MRI revealed a sprain. Anthony Bemboom was recalled to serve as the second catcher while Kurt Suzuki steps into the primary role.
