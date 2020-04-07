Angels' Max Stassi: Valued for pitch-framing skills
Stassi is locked in as the Angels' No.2 catcher due largely to his ability to frame pitches, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels have emphasized pitch-framing in recent seasons because of the boost it can give to their pitching staff. As such, the team employs two of the league's top pitch-framers in Stassi and Jason Castro. While Stassi has yet to attain a primary catcher role in the big leagues, he ranks 11th in pitch-framing among backstops who have caught at least 1,000 innings over the last four years, per FanGraphs.
