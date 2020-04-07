Stassi is locked in as the Angels' No.2 catcher due largely to his ability to frame pitches, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels have emphasized pitch-framing in recent seasons because of the boost it can give to their pitching staff. As such, the team employs two of the league's top pitch-framers in Stassi and Jason Castro. While Stassi has yet to attain a primary catcher role in the big leagues, he ranks 11th in pitch-framing among backstops who have caught at least 1,000 innings over the last four years, per FanGraphs.