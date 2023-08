Trout (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured and is batting second Tuesday against the Reds, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout says he is still dealing with soreness, but he felt the urgency to return with time running out on the season. It sounds like he'll be playing injured and playing regularly, but those plans could change if and when the Angels are officially eliminated from the AL Wild Card picture.