Trout (wrist) may begin facing live pitching this week, per MLB.com.

Trout has been hitting off a machine for about a week, and it now appears that he's on the verge of facing live pitching for the first time since suffering a hamate bone fracture in his left wrist in early July. The star outfielder recently said that he's still feeling pain in the wrist but expressed optimism in his progress and indicated that he believes he's getting closer to returning to the field. The Angels have been patient with Trout's recovery, though they could certainly use the boost that his return to the lineup would bring, as the team currently sits seven games out of a wild-card spot in the American League.