Trout (wrist) could return to action Tuesday against the Reds, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Trout could have returned Monday, but he will have to wait at least one more day with the Angels' scheduled matchup with the Reds pushed back by rain. Manager Phil Nevin did not guarantee that Trout would be activated Tuesday, but fellow outfielder Jordyn Adams was optioned Sunday, so if all checks out with Trout's wrist it seems more likely than not that he will rejoin the roster Tuesday.