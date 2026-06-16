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Angels' Mike Trout: Cranks 16th homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Trout went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Trout reached on an infield single in his first plate appearance and came around to score on a Jo Adell double. He was hit by a pitch in the third inning, then drove himself home with a solo shot to right field in the fifth. The star outfielder pushed his modest hitting streak to six games, though this was the first time during the span that he finished with multiple knocks. Trout is still batting just .230 on the season, but he's been plenty productive with 16 homers, 33 RBI, 53 runs and seven stolen bases through 72 games.

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