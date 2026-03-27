Angels' Mike Trout: Drives offense in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trout went 1-for-2 with a home run, three walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Astros.
Trout snapped a scoreless tie in the seventh inning with a solo shot off AJ Blubaugh, the decisive blow in Anaheim's shutout victory. It's a strong start to the year for Trout, who slashed .232/.359/.439 with 26 homers and just two steals across 130 games in 2025.
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