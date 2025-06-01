Trout is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Per Fletcher, Angels manager Ron Washington confirmed that Sunday will be a pre-planned rest day for Trout, who has gone 4-for-9 with a double, an RBI and a run in two games since being activated Friday after a month-long stay on the injured list due to a bone bruise in his left knee. Though Trout has experienced no setbacks with his knee, Washington noted that the 33-year-old isn't yet ready to play right field and will continue to be deployed as the Angels' designated hitter for the remainder of their road trip, which ends Wednesday in Boston. Trout is expected to resume outfield workouts later in the week when the Angels return to Anaheim, but it's unclear how soon he might be ready to play defense in a game.