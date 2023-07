Trout (hand/wrist) went through some running drills at Comerica Park on Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Any sort of baseball activity is welcome for Trout as he works his way back from hamate bone surgery on his left hand. He will need to show he can field and hit before real progress is made, though, and it's not clear when he might be ready for that. Trout has been sidelined for a little more than three weeks.