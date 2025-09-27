Trout went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 4-3 win over Houston.

The 34-year-old got the Angels on the board when he took Jason Alexander deep in the fourth inning, before launching a Bryan King fastball over the right-center field fence in the eighth inning for what proved to be the game-winning run. Trout has gone yard four times in his last five games to reach 25 on the year, the 10th time in his career he's reached that milestone, and his 403 career blasts is second among active players behind Giancarlo Stanton's 452.