The Angels placed Trout (wrist) back on the injured list Thursday, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports.

Trout initially landed on the injured list in early July due to a hamate bone fracture in his left wrist and was activated Tuesday. The 32-year-old outfielder then sat out both games of Wednesday's doubleheader due to lingering soreness in his wrist and will now find himself back on the IL. General manager Perry Minasian said Trout will be completely shut down for the next 10 days but is hopeful that Trout will be able to return before the end of the season. However, the team may not be in a rush to bring him back if the Angels are eliminated from playoff contention while Trout is out.