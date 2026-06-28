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Angels' Mike Trout: Hits, runs Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Trout (hamstring) took 30 swings and ran at about 50 percent Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout said he took 15 swings off a tee and 15 flips, so he's not yet ready to bat in the cage or face live pitching. Still, it's notable progress for the veteran outfielder, who resumed on-field activities this past Tuesday. Given that he still has multiple obstacles to clear -- most importantly, running at full capacity -- Trout probably won't be activated until at least early July.

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