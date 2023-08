Trout (wrist) began hitting against a pitching machine Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout will only face machine-thrown breaking balls initially, but he should soon advance to hitting high-velocity fastballs as he continues to work back from the hamate bone fracture that has kept him sidelined since early July. If his surgically-repaired wrist responds well to this uptick in activity, the Angels can then begin plotting out a date for his return.