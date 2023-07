Trout, who exited Monday's game against the Padres with a left wrist injury, went for X-rays and said he's hoping it's just a sprain, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

He suffered the injury while fouling off a pitch and left the game with the trainer. Trout was in a lot of pain after the game and acknowledged he's concerned about the injury. It's quite possible he has played his last game of the first half, and the team should announce an official diagnosis sometime Tuesday.