Trout (wrist) will join the Angels' for their six-game road trip this week and will start swinging the bat soon, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Angels manager Phil Nevin said earlier this month that Trout had resumed holding the bat and taking dry swings, and with the 11-time All-Star apparently having suffered no setbacks while doing so, he's poised to take the next step forward in his rehab by hitting off a tee and eventually taking batting practice. Trout doesn't look like he'll have enough time to head out on a rehab assignment before the minor-league season comes to a close, but he should still have the opportunity to test the health of his fractured left wrist by facing off against a pitching machine or playing in simulated games. Even though the Angels are out of playoff contention, the club is still keeping the door open for Trout to return from the 10-day injured list before the season ends.