Trout (wrist) recently progressed to hitting soft toss, per MLB.com.

Trout has been ramping up his activity in the past two weeks, taking "really light, dry swings" with a fungo bat July 26, advancing to dry swings with a regular bat five days later and subsequently progressing to hitting soft toss. The star outfielder has been out of action since suffering a hamate bone fracture in his left hand July 3, and he underwent surgery soon thereafter. Now that he's taking contact swings, Trout isn't expected to need a long ramp-up period before he returns to the big-league squad.