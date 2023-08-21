Trout (wrist) could be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener against the Reds, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The Angels optioned Jordyn Adams to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and as Blum notes, the move seemingly paves the way for Trout to return to action. Trout already appeared to be close to returning after taking swings in an indoor batting cage over the weekend, and the Adams demotion is another strong sign that the star center fielder is ready to be activated. Fantasy managers in weekly lineup leagues should plan accordingly.