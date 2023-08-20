Trout (wrist) took swings in an indoor batting cage Saturday and is "very close to returning," per the Associated Press.

Trout progressed to facing live pitching Thursday and experienced some soreness afterward, but he went right back to swinging a bat Saturday. That bodes well for his chances of being activated from the injured list in the near future, perhaps as soon as Monday, when the Angels are slated to start a three-game home set versus Cincinnati. The team is taking a "wait-and-see" approach with Trout for the time being, per MLB.com, with manager Phil Nevin calling the slugger's status "a day-to-day thing."